It's a well-known fact that matches in WWE and other pro wrestling promotions are scripted. The results are pre-determined, and the wrestlers try to cause the least harm to their opponents while entertaining the fans with their in-ring skills.

However, not everything goes according to plan every time. Sometimes, a superstar's anger and rivalry gets the better of them, pushing them to hurt their opponents for real.

There have been various instances when a match in the promotion started as a normal one but became too heated in no time.

These WWE matches were not so 'fake'

The five matches we have chosen for the video above are:

William Regal schools Goldberg in WCW

JBL makes The Blue Meanie bleed

Brock Lesnar fires back at Braun Strowman

Sexy Star dislocates Rosemary's shoulder

Daniel Puder humiliates Kurt Angle

