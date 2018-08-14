5 Famous Wrestlers' Kids who couldn't make it in WWE

Having a famous father doesn’t guarantee you anything in WWE, no matter how many people say otherwise.

Pro-Wrestling has a celebrated history of second-generation Superstars. In an art form which goes back way into the 1950s, is bound to produce every decade a few dynasties of a wrestler. You have the Rhodes, the Harts Anoa’i family, the Von Erich family and the list goes on. Having a parent in the pro-wrestling is likely to inspire some extra interest in the business for the next generation.

Whether it was someone like "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes and his sons Goldust and Stardust who succeeded in WWE, or Rocky Johnson and his son The Rock—a prime example of the son paving the way on his father's business and creating new records of success. He became a bigger Superstar than both his father and his grandfather. The same holds true for Randy Orton, whose success in WWE has been far greater than anything any other member of his family has accomplished ever.

But the same can't be said for some of the Superstars who have been mentioned in this list. Though these wrestling kids got an opportunity with WWE, they succeed at least a reasonable degree someone could ask for. For these five Superstars, it was simply too difficult for them to live up to the expectations set for them by the careers of their parent.

In this article, we are going to take a look at those five Famous wrestlers' Kids who were rejected by the WWE.

#5 Bruce Hart

Bruce Hart never lived up to the hype as same as his brother Bret and Owen Hart did

Bruce Hart son of famous wrestler Stu Hart, lived with his 11 other brother and sisters. Trained by his father at the age of 21, in his father's (or family) training school "The Dungeon". He basically focused on a technically sound, amateur wrestling style.

He debuted in 1972 in his father's Stampede Wrestling Promotion. There he started wrestling before taking over the business of promoting and training for himself. His brother Bret and Owen Hart succeeded their father as the family’s biggest wrestling star, made the name for themselves in WCW an WWE.

But the fortunes didn't align for Bruce as he didn’t make it to WWE for more than a stand-alone Survivor Series match and the occasional one-off appearance to support his brothers. That was the biggest thing he ever did in WWE.

His bad attitude and not fitting with WWE’s needs meant he never got any opportunities. Also, there was a part in which Bret and Bruce Hart was meant to have a brother-brother feud but due to Bruce's behavioural problems, he didn't even get that chance (it was later passed to his brother Owen).

