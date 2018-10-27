5 famous WWE Superstars you didn't know appeared before in the company

Is that 'The Swiss Superman'?

WWE is a global phenomenon every wrestler wishes to work with at some point during their careers. We have seen many famous, as well as up and coming wrestlers try their luck in the company, and while some were able to hold the brass ring, others couldn't reach it, or weren't given the opportunity.

There was a time when WWE didn't have NXT as it does today. FCW or Florida Championship Wrestling was the developmental division WWE (then WWF) had, and many superstars made their way through this developmental territory before making it to the main roster.

In an attempt to give these wrestlers an opportunity to accomplish or know what it feels like to be on the main roster, or be a main event player, the company would give them some side options. Some of them made use of every opportunity thrown at them, while some others didn't make it big.

In this article, I take a look at 5 wrestlers who appeared on WWE TV before they were famous.

#5 Bobby Roode

Persistence pays!

Bobby Roode has years of experience under his belt, and despite him being an active wrestler on the main roster now, The Glorious One made an entry in WWE during a segment of SmackDown in 2001 where Triple H was in the ring and addressed his opponent, as Bobby Roode who was dressed as a security guard during those days appeared on WWE Television.

Over the years he worked with Impact Wrestling and other promotions under different names like Beer Money Inc., before breaking barriers and making it to the WWE as a coveted performer. He started with NXT in the company, and is now performing as a tag team partner with Chad Gable.

