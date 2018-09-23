5 Fantasy Tag Teams that could dominate the WWE

WWE has given us some iconic pairings through its history

There are many wrestlers in the WWE who would work extremely well if paired together. The men’s division has some of the best wrestlers in the world and some are already working in tag teams which have taken the business by storm.

The New Day, The Usos, Sanity, The Shield, and The Hardyz are a handful of the many tag teams that work well together naturally. They’re like well-oiled machines who have dominated the tag team division in the WWE whenever given a chance.

Other than these, the WWE has also managed to pair some already established individuals in tag teams who have ended up being extremely effective. These include The Bar (Shaemus and Cesaro), Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, and The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan)

However, the WWE Universe is also always hoping for something different and out of the ordinary. For this very reason, fans take to the media to express their opinions and talk about their dream matches and fantasy pairings of superstars.

Let’s take a look at 5 Fantasy Tag-Teams, comprising of current and former superstars, that could take the WWE tag-team division by storm and dominate it for a long period of time.

#5 Neville and Finn Balor

The High-flyers

The fireworks we would have seen would have sent given us goosebumps! The Man Who Gravity Forgot teaming up with The Demon for an extended run would have made the WWE tag team division the most high-flying place imaginable.

Both superstars are incredibly talented, extremely effective, and know when to make the right moves. A Coup de Grace followed by a Red Arrow would have kept even men like Braun Strowman down for the three-count.

Neville and Demon Balor would work better as heels and make a lasting impact.

