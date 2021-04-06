5 female WWE stars who wrestled past the age of 50 

WWE's current roster is filled with future Hall of Famers, but that doesn't mean that the company doesn't have a reliance on the women who have already been inducted into the elite class of wrestlers.

The Women's Revolution has opened the door to many former superstars over the past few years to make their return and wrestle against the current crop of talent. Many of these women were able to make names for themselves in WWE in the late 90s and early 2000s which is why they are currently some of the oldest female wrestlers on the circuit and bonafide WWE legends.

While there are currently no female wrestlers who are part of today's roster over the age of 50, there are several who have been able to make their returns in recent years and show that despite their age, they've still got it.

#5. The Fabulous Moolah wrestled a WWE match against Victoria at the age of 80

EXCLUSIVE: @StephMcMahon knows that Mae Young, The Fabulous Moolah, and more would be SO PROUD of the @WWE #MaeYoungClassic competitors! pic.twitter.com/2oxVOFzzpD — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2017

While The Fabulous Moolah is still a controversial figure in the wrestling world more than a decade after her death, it's hard to argue that she wasn't a woman with wrestling in her blood.

Moolah was the first-ever female WWE Hall of Fame inductee back in 1995 and became the first octogenarian to compete in a WWE ring back in 2003 when she wrestled former WWE Women's Champion Victoria.

Moolah was 80 years old at the time and Vince McMahon had promised her the match for her birthday. Interestingly, the WWE Hall of Famer was able to pick up the victory before going on to be RKO'd by Randy Orton as she celebrated in the ring.

#HappyBirthday to the one and only, The Great Mae Young, who would have been 95 years old today. I can only imagine how proud she & The Fabulous Moolah would be of the Women's Evolution today. They are a huge part of why we're here. #WomensEvolution #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/NuKL79otT1 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 12, 2018

Advertisement

This was one of Moolah's final WWE appearances and her final WWE match. Her next appearance didn't come until 2006 when she continued her feud with Victoria. Her final WWE appearance ahead of her death came at SummerSlam in 2007 when she was part of a backstage segment alongside Vince McMahon and William Regal.

Moolah's impressive match at the age of 80 is only bettered by her best friend and fellow Hall of Famer Mae Young, who wrestled a match for WWE when she was 87-years-old.

1 / 5 NEXT