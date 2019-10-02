5 female Superstars who can benefit from a 24/7 Championship reign

Will a repackaged Liv Morgan return sooner than later?

The 24/7 Championship may be one of the most bizarre Championships WWE has ever introduced, but it has really allowed the company to add some interesting and comedic angles to many segments on both RAW and SmackDown.

R-Truth is a name that has become synonymous with the title, but his accomplice, Carmella, has also managed to play a major role in Truth’s reigns as the Champion.

Surprisingly, Carmella took advantage of a distraction that she created last week in order to pin her own partner and win the 24/7 Championship. While we expected Truth to be shocked at Carmella’s antics, it was a pleasant surprise to see him become her accomplice instead.

Now that WWE has portrayed that women can also hold the 24/7 Championship, it’s time that more women in WWE get a chance to get in the title picture and gain from the spotlight it provides.

In this article, we will look at five female Superstars from WWE would could benefit from a 24/7Championship run.

#5 Dana Brooke

WWE needs to give Brooke something to do before fans get tired of her

Dana Brooke signed with WWE in mid-2013 and became a part of its NXT brand soon after. Brooke usually performed as a solo competitor but formed a few alliances along the way. In 2016, she was ranked 26th in a list of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50.

Even though she got some attention in NXT, her move to the main roster saw her get watered down week after week. She formed a team with Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews, remaining their manager for some time before quitting from the alliance.

While Brooke has remained a mid-carder for almost all her time in WWE and been a jobber, for the most part, she has shown some promise inside the ring in recent times.

WWE should put some focus on Brooke whenever possible and possibly align her with a top Superstar as a henchwoman.

To bring some spotlight onto Brooke, WWE could hand the title to Brooke and demand a title defence from her by using some heelish tactics. Fans have usually supported Brooke on social media throughout her career, and she could use that platform to her benefit during her reign as the Champion.

