5 feuds for Bianca Belair following WWE Survivor Series 2022: An overlooked superstar, a former super hero

Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion and has beaten some of the best female wrestlers on the WWE roster to remain champion.

Her impressive reign began at WrestleMania 38 and has now reached 235 days. She recently defeated Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel. The EST will be competing in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Listed below are five feuds for Bianca Belair following the premium live event.

#5. Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross has been a thorn in Bianca's path since she dropped the Almost a Superhero gimmick. Cross attacked both Bayley and Bianca during a recent non-title match on RAW. The attack cost Bianca the match and since then Nikki has aligned herself with Damage CTRL.

Nikki also captured the 24/7 Championship and threw it in the trash. It will be interesting to see if Cross decides she wants gold after all and goes after the RAW Women's Championship following the premium live event.

#4. Bayley

"Bayley does not get the credit she deserves. She pushes me, she brings the best out of me. Being able to work with her, she's taught me so much."

- Bianca BelAir [SI]





Bayley and Bianca Belair have had an epic rivalry all throughout this year and it doesn't have to be over just yet. The EST defeated The Role Model at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match and did so in a creative fashion.

Belair trapped Bayley in a ladder and she couldn't escape in time to break up the referee's ten count. Bayley could lead Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley to victory at the WWE Survivor Series and demand another shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

Candice Lerae should be final member to join the Team Bianca in War Games.

Candice LeRae had an issue with Damage CTRL before she completely disappeared off of television. The Poison Pixie may be mulling her options at the moment.

If Bianca Belair were to announce another superstar as the fifth member of the WarGames team, Candice might return with anger directed towards the RAW Women's Champion for overlooking her.

#2. Becky Lynch

So who is the final member of Bianca's team in the War Games match going to be? Becky Lynch or Candice LeRae? #SurvivorSeries

Becky Lynch is rumored to be Bianca Belair's final teammate for the women's WarGames match tomorrow night at Survivor Series: WarGames. If The Man does come around again, she may only team up with Bianca for one night before they renew their rivalry. Lynch lost to Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in her last match before her injury.

She stood by Bianca's side when Damage CTRL made their debut after the match. Damage CTRL attacked Lynch at the following RAW event, so Becky has all the motivation in the world to join Bianca's squad for the WarGames match. However, it shouldn't be long before the 35-year-old would want to challenge for the title once again.

#1. Rhea Ripley

"We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show." - Rhea Ripley on her and Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are certainly the future of the WWE women's division, but that future could already be upon us. The EST has firmly established herself as one of the franchise players in WWE and Rhea is on her way as well.

The 26-year-old crossed paths backstage with the RAW Women's Champion on a recent episode of the red brand to tease a future matchup. It will be interesting to see when that match takes place, but it is already a certainty that the WWE Universe will be excited to see it.

