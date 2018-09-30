5 feuds for Batista after his return at Smackdown 1000

Evolution

Recently, WWE announced that the former world champion Batista is going to make his return to the company at the upcoming SmackDown 1000th episode. He will return for the reunion of the great stable Evolution.

He left the company in 2014, and since then, many speculations have been made about his return to the company, but nothing happened.

He was initially scheduled to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match along with UFC star Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. However, WWE nixed the idea of his return and instead added Angle to the match.

Now as his return is confirmed for the show, many new doors are opened for his matches in the WWE. Even though his return could be just a one-night appearance, if he is going to stay for a longer time then the WWE will try to engage him with the audience as in his last WWE run, the fans were booing him.

Here are 5 WWE wrestlers Batista could have a match with.

#5 AJ Styles

AJ Styles vs Batista can happen

WWE champion AJ Styles vs Batista will be a dream match for many wrestling fans. Both are best at doing their things in the ring and friends would love to see this rivalry.

Currently, AJ Styles is the face of the SmackDown brand whereas once, Batista was also one of the biggest attraction of this brand.

A story is already written for this rivalry as once Batista criticised AJ styles for his performance and said that wrestling is storytelling and what Styles does is not wrestling. Styles also replied to him where he made fun of The Animal.

At the 1000th episode of SmackDown, Batista could insult Styles and at an upcoming event can cost him the WWE Championship too. This will be a great way to start this epic rivalry as Batista can play a heel role whereas Styles is one of the biggest babyfaces of this era.

