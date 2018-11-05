×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Feuds For Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WrestleMania 35

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.73K   //    05 Nov 2018, 07:00 IST

Shawn Michaels (right) is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time
Shawn Michaels (right) is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time

Having navigated the treacherous waters of professional wrestling since his in-ring debut in 1984, Shawn Michaels has rightfully earned his place amongst the greatest names in the history of sports-entertainment.

The Heart Break Kid is a true legend, and even at the age of 53, this past weekend, proved that he had more than enough left in the tank when he competed in his first official match since 2010 -- as DX (Michaels and Triple H) defeated The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane). Now, it wouldn't be hyperbole to state that out of the 4 aforementioned legends who partook in the tag team matchup, it was Michaels' performance which truly acted as the saving grace of the otherwise slow-paced showdown.

Make no mistake about it, Michaels may not be as agile as he was a few years ago, but the former WWE Champion's ring generalship and charisma is intact nonetheless! That said, the WWE has to be wise with its booking of HBK, and refrain from wasting him in pointless rivalries.

Today, we take a special look at the 5 likeliest feuds featuring Shawn Michaels, that we may get to witness in the lead-up to WrestleMania 35...

#5 AJ Styles vs. Shawn Michaels

The WWE has teased a match between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels in the past
The WWE has teased a match between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels in the past

It wasn't that long ago when the professional wrestling world was abuzz with talk of a fantasy matchup between AJ Styles and then-retired Shawn Michaels possibly coming to fruition. Well, fret not, folks! HBK is back in the game, and the aforesaid fantasy matchup may very well take place in the not-so-distant future.

Styles is the reigning WWE Champion and presently performs on the company's SmackDown brand. With The Phenomenal One's WWE Title reign having lasted for about 362 days and counting, the blue brand seems to be running out of contenders for Styles as his clashes with Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe have -- to put it bluntly -- gotten a tad stale and repetitive.

Now, kindly note that by no means am I suggesting that the company book Michaels in a WWE Championship feud against Styles. However, with Survivor Series only a couple of weeks away, and TLC set to take place in December, the WWE could very well give us the dream match between Styles and Michaels at the TLC PPV -- presented as a one-off non title matchup -- something which is more of a personal showdown, rather than a battle for championship gold...

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 D-Generation X Shawn Michaels AJ Styles
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
5 Possible Main Events for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 incredible ways to end Shawn Michaels' WWE career at...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Shawn Michaels should rekindle his feud with...
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Rumours from this week that should come true
RELATED STORY
3 wrestlers The Undertaker is likely to retire against at...
RELATED STORY
10 Best WWE Shawn Michaels Matches
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 6 Matches that can possibly take place...
RELATED STORY
Predicting Wrestlemania 35 at the halfway point
RELATED STORY
5 singles matches Shawn Michaels must have on his return
RELATED STORY
5 more matches Shawn Michaels could have 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us