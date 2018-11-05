5 Feuds For Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WrestleMania 35

Shawn Michaels (right) is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time

Having navigated the treacherous waters of professional wrestling since his in-ring debut in 1984, Shawn Michaels has rightfully earned his place amongst the greatest names in the history of sports-entertainment.

The Heart Break Kid is a true legend, and even at the age of 53, this past weekend, proved that he had more than enough left in the tank when he competed in his first official match since 2010 -- as DX (Michaels and Triple H) defeated The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane). Now, it wouldn't be hyperbole to state that out of the 4 aforementioned legends who partook in the tag team matchup, it was Michaels' performance which truly acted as the saving grace of the otherwise slow-paced showdown.

Make no mistake about it, Michaels may not be as agile as he was a few years ago, but the former WWE Champion's ring generalship and charisma is intact nonetheless! That said, the WWE has to be wise with its booking of HBK, and refrain from wasting him in pointless rivalries.

Today, we take a special look at the 5 likeliest feuds featuring Shawn Michaels, that we may get to witness in the lead-up to WrestleMania 35...

#5 AJ Styles vs. Shawn Michaels

The WWE has teased a match between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels in the past

It wasn't that long ago when the professional wrestling world was abuzz with talk of a fantasy matchup between AJ Styles and then-retired Shawn Michaels possibly coming to fruition. Well, fret not, folks! HBK is back in the game, and the aforesaid fantasy matchup may very well take place in the not-so-distant future.

Styles is the reigning WWE Champion and presently performs on the company's SmackDown brand. With The Phenomenal One's WWE Title reign having lasted for about 362 days and counting, the blue brand seems to be running out of contenders for Styles as his clashes with Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe have -- to put it bluntly -- gotten a tad stale and repetitive.

Now, kindly note that by no means am I suggesting that the company book Michaels in a WWE Championship feud against Styles. However, with Survivor Series only a couple of weeks away, and TLC set to take place in December, the WWE could very well give us the dream match between Styles and Michaels at the TLC PPV -- presented as a one-off non title matchup -- something which is more of a personal showdown, rather than a battle for championship gold...

