5 Feuds for the newly repackaged Bray Wyatt 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.93K   //    23 Apr 2019, 13:30 IST

Wyatt's new character has certainly got people talking
Wyatt's new character has certainly got people talking

After a couple of weeks of strange vignettes, Bray Wyatt's latest character was finally revealed on this week's Raw and well, it was interesting, to say the least.

Wyatt's new character appears to be a strange cross between Fred Rogers and Pennywise, with the former WWE Champion being cast as the host of a creepy new TV show- 'Firefly Fun House'.

It remains unclear as to exactly when Wyatt and his new personality will make their in-ring debut on Raw, but one thing is for sure, the unveiling has certainly gotten fans talking.

At this stage, Wyatt's new character could go one of two ways, with the WWE Universe either lapping it up, or rejecting it totally.

The ambiguity of the character presents some interesting options for Wyatt going forward though, and getting his first opponent right will go a long way in establishing this new character.

Let's take a look at five superstars who could provide Wyatt with the perfect debut feud for his new character.

#5: The Miz

The Miz is a family man these days
The Miz is a family man these days

The Miz's recent run as a face on SmackDown Live helped to boost him up the card on Tuesday nights, and the company will want to try and keep some of that momentum going on his new home on Raw.

It still remains unclear as to whether The Miz is going to finish off his feud with Shane McMahon, but if that is not to be the case, then he could make the perfect debut feud for Bray Wyatt's new character.

The Miz's recent face turn has largely revolved around his transformation into a family man, and given the fact that Wyatt's new character appears to be a children's television host, these two characters could really help to build one another in the coming weeks and months.

Not only that, but both of these men are exceptional performers on the mic, and an extended program between the duo could really help establish them both as top level performers on the new Raw landscape.


Rey Mysterio Bray Wyatt Leisure Reading
