5 Feuds Involving The Undertaker We Never Witnessed

Matthew Serocki

The Undertaker has done a lot throughout his extraordinary career.

The Undertaker has been with the WWE since 1990 when he debuted dominantly at Survivor Series of that year. He was a surprise addition to the Million Dollar Man's team and he ran roughshod over the likes of Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes.

Since he's been a WWE staple for almost 30 years, he's feuded and fought a lot of the bigger names in wrestling history.

Names like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Batista, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar all crossed paths with the Deadman at one point during his illustrious career.

Due to politics or other factors, he didn't get to fight everyone who us fans may have liked to see him battle.

He was still active in the early 2000s when guys like Samoa Joe and AJ Styles were just starting out, but WWE didn't see fit to sign them until the last four years.

We can't always get every dream match we may want but here are at least five big feuds for the Undertaker that we never got to see.

Aleister Black

The Dutch Destroyer would have been a good rival for the Undertaker had they crossed paths earlier in Taker's career.

The reason why Aleister Black is among the feuds I would have like to see for the Undertaker is because of their occult connection.

Few superstars did the 'undead' or 'supernatural' gimmick better than the Phenom but in today's age of realism, Black pulls it off well.

He isn't straight up saying 'I used to be dead' or 'I am an emissary from beyond' but he does have a dark aura that is somewhat reminiscent of the Undertaker.

Black's entrance sees him rise from the stage as he lies down like a vampire. He's also shrouded in smoke once his theme song hits.

Both men are renowned for their striking so that could have been a big part of any match since it would take both men a combined 15 minutes just to make it to the ring.

Supernatural characters are hard to do today but guys like Bray Wyatt and Black have worked when booked properly. Too bad we likely won't get to see these two shown down in clouds of smoke.

