5 feuds for Randy Orton after WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two kicked off with the highly anticipated showdown between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.

In a relatively short encounter, The Viper was able to defeat The Fiend after Bray Wyatt was distracted by Alexa Bliss, who had seemingly turned on her FireFly Fun House partner.

This distraction allowed Randy Orton to hit The Fiend with an RKO and steal a victory on the grandest stage of them all. The match between Orton and Wyatt looks to be the final match in their lengthy feud on WWE television.

With The Fiend and Alexa Bliss firmly in the rear-view mirror of The Apex Predator, one has to wonder who Randy Orton will be feuding with next on Monday Night RAW.

From former rivals to first-time opponents, let's take a closer look at five feuds for Randy Orton after WrestleMania 37 on Monday Night RAW.

#5 Former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe

Could the samoan submission machine be set for a WWE in-ring return soon?

The post-WrestleMania 37 edition of Monday Night RAW saw a significant shake up in the RAW commentary booth. Former lead play-by-play commentator Tom Phillips has been replaced by former ESPN broadcaster Adnan Virk. SmackDown commentator Corey Graves replaced Samoa Joe as a color commentator/analyst for Monday Night RAW.

Advertisement

What a superb performer @SamoaJoe is. On the mic, in the ring... on commentary, he’s one of the very best in the business. Is this a subtle sign of things to come?! OH WENDY!!!! pic.twitter.com/iRjfHb26Fg — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) June 16, 2020

This has led many within the WWE Universe to speculate that Samoa Joe could be nearing a WWE in-ring return in the near future. During the official press release announcing the changes to the red brand's broadcast booth, WWE was quick to point out that Samoa Joe remains a member of the WWE talent roster:

"Samoa Joe remains part of the WWE talent roster"

When asked about his in-ring future in the past, Samoa Joe has been quick to point out that he is not retired from in-ring competition and does indeed plan on returning to a WWE ring in the future. Could the time for the former United States Champion's return be soon upon us?

If Samoa Joe does indeed make his return to in-ring action soon, a high-profile opponent such as Randy Orton would be the perfect name for the Samoan Submission Machine to make an impact against on Monday Night RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT