5 feuds for Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW

This week on WWE Monday Night RAW, the company announced that Rhea Ripley will be moving to WWE's flagship show. The former NXT Women's Champion has been pegged by fans, critics, and colleagues as the "next big thing" in WWE.

It's easy to see why. Ripley is a once-in-a-generation talent. With a unique look, the size of an amazonian, natural charisma, she's a star in the making. She checks every single box several times over. Naturally, WWE might want to reintroduce her to its main audience by having her prove herself in a high-caliber feud.

Many casual WWE fans may not be familiar with Ripley's dominant run on NXT. The company has to treat Ripley as an entirely new star, so it must present her as a legitimate player right off the bat.

Running through Reckoning or Dana Brooke week after week won't do it. Rhea Ripley needs to take on a notable Superstar and someone that has earned the respect or fear of their peers.

With that in mind, here's a look at the five best options for Rhea Ripley for her first feud on Monday Night RAW.

The resident bully of RAW may be unable to push around Rhea Ripley

#5 Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax aren't like most girls

The Nightmare could easily go toe-to-toe with the former RAW Women's Champion, Nia Jax. Sure, The Irresistible Force has dominated the RAW brand since she debuted on the main roster in 2016. But she might meet her match if she clashes with Ripley.

A feud with Jax could work wonders for the beginning of Ripley's main roster career. Jax has recently pinned the RAW and SmackDown's women's champion in two consecutive nights. As a result, Ripley could look quite impressive if she defeats one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

When looking at Jax and Ripley, one word comes to mind — powerhouses. As heavy hitters, these two stars could probably put on a great slugfest that would, of course, end with a win for Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is the first woman to ever hold both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships. WWE seemingly has some big plans for her. Her incredible match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 makes it clear that Ripley is set for a huge career on the main roster. A win over Nia Jax would be a great way to establish Ripley on WWE RAW right away.