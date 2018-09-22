5 Feuds that must happen in WWE before the end of 2018

Kartik Seth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.09K // 22 Sep 2018, 19:14 IST

Can any of these feuds be better than this rivalry?

2018 has been a weird year for WWE till now. While the overall programming on TV and the storylines have been, at best, quite average, the match quality and the quality of pay per views have seen many ups and downs throughout the year.

While events like Hell in a Cell were phenomenal from top to the bottom, other like Backlash and Extreme Rules garnered mixed reactions, and fans have reacted to all this in a vocal manner.

WWE produced plenty of new rivalries in the first 9 months of 2018 and simultaneously brought back a number of old rivals back together as well. Some dreams rivalries, like AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz vs Daniel Bryan, failed to live up to the gargantuan exceptions attached to them, while others, like AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe and Becky Lynch vs Charlotte, have gone levels past the expectations the fans had with them.

With 3 months and 5 pay per views still left in WWE, we can expect a number of new feuds and rivalries to start in the near future. So far, the Styles-Joe and Lynch-Flair rivalries have been the best one WWE has presented this year and it would be interesting to see if any other rivalry can surpass the magic these two have created so far.

Here are the 5 WWE rivalries that must happen before the end of 2018.

#5 Becky Lynch vs Asuka

The lifeline of Smackdown Women Division.

The Smackdown Women's Division is probably at its best right now. After the horror that Carmella's 4 month reign was, the subsequent feud between current champion Becky Lynch and former champion Charlotte has turned the whole division upside down. Not only is this the best female feud we have witnessed in quite some time, it is actually the best feud in all of WWE right now.

From the way in which things have panned out so far, it is abundantly clear that WWE is hell bent on portraying Lynch as a heel. However, the issue with this is that her feud with Charlotte can't go on forever, and, since Flair is rumoured to move to Raw to challenge Ronda Rousey, we can expect this to end before Survivor Series. With a dearth of proper babyfaces on SD Live, WWE only has one real option left for Becky after Flair - Asuka.

Along with the Four Horsemen, Asuka is probably the only proper female wrestler in the WWE, and, even though her stock has fallen since her streak was snapped and when she was surprisingly buried by Carmella, she is actually very popular with the crowd.

A rivalry with Becky will not only rejuvenate her career, but will also provide a tough challenge to the Lass Kicker. Once Becky is done facing Rousey at Survivor Series, a lengthy program with The Empress of Tomorrow would be the best thing for the Smackdown Women's Division.

