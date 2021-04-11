5 feuds for Tommaso Ciampa coming out of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa had arguably the match of the night at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One. The Blackheart of NXT squared off against WALTER for the WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship.

In what was an incredible, hard-hitting and physical match, WALTER eventually defeated Tommaso Ciampa utilizing his trademark vicious chops to secure the victory and retain the NXT UK Championship.

Heading into the match, the storyline centered around Tommaso Ciampa finding the "old version" of himself. WALTER challenged Ciampa to discover the version of himself that ruled NXT in 2018 as the NXT Champion.

While Tommaso Ciampa was unsuccessful in capturing the NXT UK Championship, it goes without saying that the "old version" of Tommaso Ciampa is well and truly back.

Now that Tommaso Ciampa's feud with WALTER has finished, the question becomes who will Ciampa feud with next on WWE NXT television. Let's take a closer look at five possible feuds for Tommaso Ciampa after NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#5 Current WWE NXT star KUSHIDA

KUSHIDA recently feuded with Pete Dunne on NXT television

KUSHIDA is one of the best in-ring performers currently on the WWE roster.

In recent weeks the Japanese superstar has been engaged in a feud with former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne on NXT television. KUSHIDA's feud with Pete Dunne culminated at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1.

Unfortunately for KUSHIDA, he was unsuccessful against Pete Dunne, who defeated KUSHIDA after hitting his opponent with The Bitter End finishing maneuver.

This leaves KUSHIDA in a position where his next feud on television is vital to re-establishing himself and building momentum once again in NXT.

Here's what went down on Night 1 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver, and also what to expect for Night 2, streaming on @peacockTV & @WWENetwork! https://t.co/XZExjnQjDL pic.twitter.com/sCdnFLx5yx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021

After Tommaso Ciampa's loss to WALTER at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One, Ciampa finds himself in a similar position to KUSHIDA. Therefore, a feud between the two NXT Superstars could without a doubt prove to be mutually beneficial to both stars.

As two of the best performers on the WWE NXT roster, a feud between Tommaso Ciampa and KUSHDIA would also lead to some incredible matches, worthy of a future NXT TakeOver event.

