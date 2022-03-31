5 feuds for Veer Mahaan upon his re-debut on WWE RAW

After months of vignettes and hype, Veer Mahaan will finally re-debut on April 4, 2022. The Indian-born WWE Superstar will appear on RAW during the famous "Night After WrestleMania" edition of the broadcast in Dallas, Texas.

What will be intriguing is to see how the WWE Universe will react to the former Indus Sher member. Of course, the RAW after WrestleMania is always electrifying and drums up some rather exciting chants and reactions.

In Mahaan's case, because of the way the company has dragged his re-debut on, he will likely see a favorable reaction in Dallas. His vignettes have already generated responses on social media, as well as memes being created.

With that being said, let's take a look at five feuds for Veer Mahaan upon his re-debut on WWE RAW.

#5 Veer could go straight after gold and challenge for the United States Championship

The night after WrestleMania always springs some surprises, and for Veer, it could be an opportunity to seize his moment to secure the title right from the get-go.

The 33-year-old could immediately step up and challenge Finn Bálor or Damian Priest, depending on who is carrying the United States Championship on April 4.

#4 Veer Mahaan could hedge his bets against Omos

Omos has been unstoppable on WWE RAW

Omos has been an unstoppable force since his tag team partnership with The Phenomenal AJ Styles ceased.

The Nigerian-born Goliath could issue an open challenge on the "RAW after Mania," with Veer Mahaan stepping up, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. The two powerhouse performers could engage in an interesting battle during the much-awaited show.

#3 Veer could feud with a WWE legend to kickstart his latest run

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Rey Mysterio is thankful to win the tag team titles with his son, Dominik Rey Mysterio is thankful to win the tag team titles with his son, Dominik 🙏 https://t.co/wNHJ799Oi3

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will likely need a new direction following the culmination of their feud with The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania.

Could Veer be the one to lay waste to both Mysterios to kickstart a brand new feud moving forward? Mahaan may perhaps be the one to stir the pot to introduce a rift between the father-and-son duo.

#2 Veer Mahaan may enter a feud with Austin Theory

Austin Theory is currently the protégé of Mr. McMahon

Veer may focus his attentions on Mr. McMahon's protégé Austin Theory. Whether Austin is successful or not on The Show of Shows, Mahaan can still make his presence felt.

The former baseball player could be instructed by Vince McMahon to make a name for himself after his delayed re-debut on the Red Brand.

#1 Kevin Owens could be Veer Mahaan's first challenger

Kevin Owens in the ring on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens will likely receive a plethora of Stunners in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania. A grand-scale embarrassment is impending.

Mahaan could make matters worse for KO, with the crowd behind him and embarrassing the former Universal Champion on Monday Night RAW. This would further add salt to the Prizefighter's wounds.

How would you like to see Veer's re-debut go down on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

