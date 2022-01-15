5 Feuds for WWE Hall of Famer Lita when she returns to SmackDown

Lita will reportedly make her return to WWE TV tonight on SmackDown, where she is expected to get involved in the Women's Division.

The former four-time Women's Champion has already been announced for the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble but hasn't appeared on WWE TV since October 2018 when she wrestled on RAW.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had issues with several women in the past and could now be set to take Sasha Banks' place on the blue brand following her recent injury.

Given the star's versatility, the company could have called her in to be part of a feud with a number of different women.

#5. Lita could come out to challenge Charlotte for the WWE Women's Championship in Sasha Banks' absence

Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury at a live event earlier this month which will keep her sidelined for a number of months.

The original plan was for Banks to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Due to The Boss and Bayley both being out injured, the SmackDown Women's Division is looking slightly bare.

The former star is one of the women who paved the way for the current crop of women and WWE is aware that fans will tune in to watch her wrestle.

Charlotte was able to defeat Trish Stratus in an era vs era showdown back at SummerSlam in 2019. Whilst several fans believe that Stratus was the woman who defined her era, many believe that Lita is the woman who defined the Attitude Era.

Lita could step up to challenge Charlotte in the absence of any real challengers. It wouldn't be out of the question for the two women to pull double duty at The Royal Rumble.

The WWE Hall of Famer may hang around following the Royal Rumble. This would make it easy to imagine the company could plant seeds for a match between the two women in Saudi Arabia in February.

Bayley and Sasha Banks may not be back before the company travels to the Middle East, and the WWE legend would be the perfect woman to take their place.

