5 Possible finishes For Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

One of the more compelling matchups we have coming up at WWE Clash at the Castle will be featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan defending her title against Shayna Baszler.

With Ronda Rousey being 'suspended' after attacking a WWE official following her loss at SummerSlam, Baszler will arguably be Morgan's toughest opponent to date.

Today, we look at five possible finishes for Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler.

#5. Liv Morgan retains via Disqualification

Liv standing tall after Shayna Baszler was put through a table on SmackDown

While this finish may not be the most popular booking decision WWE could go with, having Liv Morgan win by disqualification may be a smart idea. The women's champion is clearly the underdog when matched move for move and size for size against Shayna Baszler.

A disqualification finish could have Ronda Rousey getting involved in the match by attacking her arch-rival, causing the DQ victory for Liv Morgan. This will also not hurting Shayna Baszler's push at the same time.

This could also set up a Triple Threat match between the three women at a future premium live event.

#4. Liv Morgan retains by pinfall

Liv is holding up the SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan could defeat Shayna Baszler by pinfall and retain the title. While this finish may be unlikely to happen, it's still a good possibility.

If Morgan is able to wear Baszler down enough to finish her off with the ObLIVion (Springboard Complete Shot), it could propel her to new heights. The women's champion defeating Baszler via pinfall would be one of her biggest victories to date after having sneaked past Ronda Rousey not once but twice.

#3. Shayna Baszler wins by DQ, and Liv Morgan retains

Shayna Baszler has the upper hand on the champ.

Now we look at the other side of the coin into ways that Shayna Baszler could win.

Ronda Rousey could get involved in the match. It's another clear possibility that there could be some underlying jealousy between Rousey and Baszler. Despite being the best of friends and sharing a common enemy, Rousey could cost Baszler the match.

As Baszler tries to stop her, it could escalate into a brawl between the two former MMA fighters, as the champion would lose the match via disqualification. This would enable Morgan to walk out of WWE Clash at the Castle as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

#2. Shayna Baszler wins by submission, wins the title

Shayna Baszler with a knee lock applied to Liv Morgan

Shayna Baszler winning the title clean in the middle of the ring after Morgan gave her everything she's got could also be another possibility.

Fans can have a good, clean title match without any outside interference whatsoever. Baszler can then get the upper hand towards the end of the match and locks in the Kirifuda Clutch to choke out the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The finish would reward Baszler with a deserving victory, and she could walk out of Clash at the Castle as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

#1. Match ends in a no contest

CT @Tbomb88 Liv Morgan fighting off a 2v1 from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and hitting the Oblivion on Shayna #WWEOttawa Liv Morgan fighting off a 2v1 from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and hitting the Oblivion on Shayna #WWEOttawa https://t.co/fLo0X0FzbX

Now here's an ending that few people may expect, but it could very well happen.

What if we have the match end in a no-contest (draw)?

This would have to involve Ronda Rousey interfering and escalating to the point where all three women end up brawling with each other. This would cause the referee to throw out the match after WWE officials and security runs down to break up the three women.

At this point, WWE would clearly have to book a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the weeks to come to settle the boiling feud.

How do you think the SmackDown Women's Title match at Clash at the Castle will end? Let us know in the comments section below.

