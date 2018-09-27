Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 First Time Feuds That Should Happen In WWE In 2019

Aaron H
27 Sep 2018

The Rock helping Roman was not enough to get him cheered

WWE fans are constantly looking for new rivalries, and while some first time ever feuds don't live up to the hype due to a lack of chemistry between the performers, or at times bad booking, most new feuds end up being pretty solid, especially when it comes to the in-ring aspect.

In recent years, WWE has at times gone away from the traditional babyface vs. heel dynamic, so some of the entries on this list will include two superstars who are largely considered to be babyfaces.

This list will also involve some superstars who are part-timers, simply because it's difficult to find two people on either brand who haven't had a match with one another in the past. Also, new feuds are a lot more interesting when they involve the bigger names, and unfortunately there aren't a ton of needle-movers on WWE's main roster at the moment.

So with this in mind, let's take a look at 5 first time ever feuds that should happen in 2019.

5 - Ronda Rousey vs. Asuka

Ronda Rousey and Asuka would be a great match-up

At one point this was WWE's plan for WrestleMania 35, but they ended up changing their mind in favour of a Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair program, which could end up main eventing next year's show in New York.

But, just because it's probably not going to happen at WrestleMania 35 doesn't mean that it shouldn't happen at all. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see Rousey have a feud with Asuka prior to next year's show, as WWE will likely want her to have a win over a few notable women prior to her showdown with Charlotte.

Also, Asuka would probably be Rousey's best opponent stylistically, as she's probably the best in-ring wrestler in WWE's women's division.

