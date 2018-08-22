Five Directions the WWE can go in with The Shield

The Shield surprised the world when they reunited on Raw this week

This past week on Raw, fans were shocked when Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins arrived at the end of the show to save Roman Reigns from a Braun Strowman cash-in.

The impromptu Shield reunion was one of the most exciting moments on Raw this year, and now many fans are speculating as to what the company's long-term plans for the group are.

Of course, this isn't the first Shield reunion we have seen in the WWE. The group briefly reunited at the end of 2017, but their run was cut short thanks to injuries to both Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

With all three superstars fit and firing on all cylinders, the WWE may finally have the chance to provide fans with The Shield reunion they have all been waiting for. Let's take a look at five directions the WWE could go in with the newly reunited group.

#1 Nowhere

Could the reunion simply be a ploy to help Reigns get over?

Let's get this one out of the way first. Ambrose and Rollins came down on Raw to save Reigns from an attack by Braun Strowman and simply put, that could be all there is. The guys come down to help each other when they need it, but the group may not be a consistent unit on TV like they used to be.

Similar to how AJ Styles and Finn Balor have used The Club in the past, the group could just be on hand when Reigns or Rollins needs some help defending the belt.

It wouldn't be too unlike the WWE to have the two men simply join Roman Reigns at time to time in an attempt to get The Big Dog cheered. The company are desperate to establish Roman Reigns as the top guy in the company, and they may be under the belief that having Rollins and Ambrose by his side is a shortcut to achieving that.

Now, bear in mind that the WWE could always choose to pull the trigger on a full-blown Shield reunion, however, we have been teased as regards that far too many times now. The Shield members often reunite, only to disband almost immediately, and while that doesn't make sense from a short-term storyline perspective, it is what it is.

