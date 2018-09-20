5 forgotten erstwhile WWE Superstars

CM Punk

WWE is a global sports entertainment brand and the largest professional wrestling promotion in the world. Hundreds of superstars have made their mark on the big stage and left a legacy that will always be remembered.

Others didn't make much of an impact on the company and got themselves involved in disturbing situations. When a superstar gets involved in something controversial or illegal, WWE quickly distances themselves from that wrestler and their profile page gets removed from WWE.com.

One recent example is Hulk Hogan, who had his profile removed from WWE's official website and hall of fame page, due to the latter's racist remarks. If a superstar currently working in the company gets involved in anything that would make the company look bad, they won't resist releasing the superstar from their contract.

We have seen this occur multiple times in the past. WWE refrains from mentioning any of their names on television, social media, or anywhere else.

Superstars put their lives on the line every-time they step foot in the ring for our entertainment. Although they have done some unforgivable things in their personal lives, their in-ring careers are still something to remember. Here are 5 forgotten former WWE Superstars.

#5 Cameron

Cameron did not have a satisfying career in WWE

We all remember former WWE star Cameron. Under her real name Ariane, she joined the 2011 season of Tough Enough where she was the first competitor eliminated. She later signed with WWE and joined Naomi in forming The Funkadactyls. From July 2013 to March 2015, she was featured as one of the main cast members of the reality television show Total Divas. She was one of the worst wrestlers to ever appear in WWE.

She competed on the main roster with former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and in singles competition even though she sucked at wrestling and her matches were filled with frequent botches.

She once even pinned Naomi on an episode of Raw when Naomi was stomach first on the mat. Cameron has zero sense of wrestling and the fact that she made it to the main roster of the world's largest wrestling company is shocking.

After taking a hiatus from television, she was moved to NXT, which was actually not surprising. After two months of inactivity, WWE announced on the 6th of May in 2016 that Cameron had been released from her WWE contract, and the company doesn't look forward to rehiring her.

In August 2012, she was arrested for driving under the influence, and trying to bribe the arresting officer. She was punished with a two-week suspension by WWE for the incident.

