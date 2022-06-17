A WWE Superstar's finisher has and probably always will serve as their go-to move to finish off opponents. Moreover, it's usually the most devastating move a wrestler has in their repertoire... well, notwithstanding the O'Conner Roll, School Boy/School Girl, Inside Cradle, and just about any other variation.

A surprise roll-up for the win isn't uncommon and is often criticized for being overutilized. Well, none of the five finishers mentioned on this list share that problem as these are 5 forgotten finishing moves from current WWE Superstars:

#5 AJ Styles and his impeccable Spiral Tap

Remember when Impact Wrestling was in its infancy? Remember when it was called NWA TNA? Remember when the shows were exclusive to pay-per-view?

If you answered yes to the aforementioned questions, then you will probably remember AJ Styles ascending to the top rope of a six-sided ring and performing the Spiral Tap.

The move allowed AJ styles to showcase his agility. Also, the fact that he was always able to pull off the maneuver with such grace and precision made it all the more astonishing to witness.

#4 Mandy Rose and the long-forgotten, underrated Bed of Roses finisher

If you haven't watched NXT since October 2021, there are a few things you may be wondering. Yes, Mandy Rose is still the NXT Women's Champion. Yes, Toxic Attraction still currently holds all the gold. And yes, they're still untouchable in NXT.

In many ways, Toxic A could easily be perceived as a reincarnated female version of Evolution. Both in success as a stable and in Mandy's case, the moveset too.

She's recently been using a modified version of the high knee; a patterned move from Triple H made famous by the late, great Harley Race. Before that, she was known for her take on an underhook butterfly facebuster called the Bed of Roses. The move is not only similar to the set-up of Triple H's Pedigree, but it also makes for quite a brutal-looking finisher as well.

#3 The Miz and his Mizard of Oz

Well, it's certainly not The Tombstone Piledriver. The People's Elbow may have looked ridiculous, but it never failed to electrify the millions and millions of fans watching.

Come to think of it, The Miz's former finisher would've been better suited as a transitional move as opposed to one that was intended to end a wrestling match.

For all intents and purposes, The Miz's finisher used to be a glorified neck breaker and what you just read was the burial of a WWE Superstar's former signature move.

Luckily for the A Lister, it wouldn't be long before he grew accustomed to The Skull Crushing Finale and when compared to The Mizard of Oz, let's just say SCF is sweeter than rock candy.

#2 Naomi and the submission move that won her a second WWE Smackdown Women's Title, The Slay-o-Mission

Things between WWE and Team Boss 'n' Glow unfortunately don't seem to be showing any signs of getting better at the moment... But in the spirit of keeping this article as positive, upbeat, and light-hearted as possible, let's take this time to recollect one of Naomi's greatest moments.

Twas WrestleMania 33 and Alexa Bliss recently regained the Smackdown Women's Title after Naomi was forced to relinquish it due to injury.

In lieu of having a standard one-on-one match with The Goddess, Nae Nae competed in a six-pack challenge involving Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, Mickie James, and the aforementioned Alexa Bliss to reclaim the championship.

While she's known for using The Rear View to finish off her opponents, she'd tap out Alexa with The Slay-o-Mission this time around.

#1 John Cena and his sixth move of doom, The Lightning

Fist

C'mon, it's John Cena month. How could this list possibly be complete without reliving the most devastating and disastrously destructive abandoned finishing move of all time?

The 16-time world champion is no stranger to being criticized for his lack of wrestling moves, despite being considered one of the all-time greats.

Instead of sounding off on Twitter with snarky passive-aggressive rebuttals, Cena decided to increase the number of moves in his personal by acquiring a new one: The Lightning Fist.

He's best known for busting this move out on Elias during their tag team match at Super Showdown in 2018. Since then, the move has yet to see the light of day, but who knows? Word on the street is a certain someone is set to make a return to WWE on June 27.

