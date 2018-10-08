5 forgotten stars of the Ruthless Aggression Era: Where are they now?

The Ruthless Aggression Era is, according to many fans, one of the most under-rated times in wrestling. Seen as lasting from 2002-2008, the six years saw stars like stars such as Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, John Cena and Batista all debut in the WWE.

These four stars have become iconic stars in WWE, with each of them holding multiple World Championships and main eventing WrestleManias.

But whilst these stars are surefire future WWE Hall of Famers, not every star of the time was such a huge success, and here are 5 forgotten stars of the Ruthless Aggression era, and what they are up to now.

Chris Nowinski

Whilst his time in WWE may have been brief, Chris Nowinski holds the accolade as the first ever Harvard Graduate to appear in WWE.

As the runner-up on Tough Enough, Nowinski eventually made his way to the company in 2002, but had his nose broken at the 2003 Royal Rumble.

In addition, a series of injuries led to Nowinski retiring due to post-concussion syndrome.

These days, Nowinski is an advocate for safety in sports, and created the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Whilst he did not hold a title in WWE, his work post-retirement is felt by every wrestler in the company.

