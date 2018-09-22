5 Forgotten WWE Attitude Era Superstars and where are they now?

WWF star Sunny has been in the news for all the wrong reasons

WWE or rather should I say WWF's Attitude Era was quite possibly the most memorable time period for several hardcore wrestling fans around the world, who had the privilege of witnessing the development and the establishment of the world's best Pro Wrestling promotion.

The Attitude Era quite arguably had an enormous impact not only on the fans but also on the entire Pro Wrestling scenario, mostly due to some of WWE's breakout stars, in the form of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Mankind, Shawn Michaels, Chyna and several other notable performers, who eventually went on to establish themselves as some of the biggest legends to ever step foot into the business.

However, among these legendary names, there were also other numerous superstars who did not have the opportunity and privilege of enjoying such an immense amount of success in the WWF at that point in time. And despite finding success outside of the WWE, following their eventual departure, there are definitely few less-known personalities who subsequently got lost in the shuffle.

Today, we've decided to take an in-depth look at 5 forgotten Attitude Era stars and their journey in life following their eventual departure from the WWE several years ago.

#5 Taka Michinoku

Taka Michinoku has been an important part of Suzuki Gun

Now, we've decided to start this list with someone who is "not so forgotten" in the Pro Wrestling industry, given the fact that this man has found an immense amount of success in Japan, ever since his departure from the WWE in 2001.

Former and first-ever WWF Light Heavyweight Champion Taka Michinoku till date remains as one of the most popular figures in the Pro Wrestling industry and the man is also been remembered by several WWE (WWF fans) to a certain extent.

Since departing from the WWE in 2001, Taka Michinoku has been competing on the Japanese wrestling circuit for notable promotions such as AJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH and the 41-year-old has also founded his own wrestling promotion and dojo, known as Kaientai Dojo.

Michinoku is currently working with New Japan Pro Wrestling on a rather more regular basis and the former GHC Jr. Heavyweight Champion has been one of the most prominent members of legendary faction Suzuki Gun.

Having held the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles alongside stablemate Taichi in 2013, Michinoku now mostly works as an occasional tag team wrestler for Suzuki Gun, but rather more important is the manager and mouthpiece of British upstart and fellow Suzuki Gun stablemate, Zack Sabre Jr.

