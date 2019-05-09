5 forgotten WWE Superstars who are still officially assigned to the main roster

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.87K // 09 May 2019, 19:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jason Jordan is still assigned to the Raw brand

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up took place across two nights on April 15-16, with the biggest roster changes seeing Roman Reigns move to SmackDown Live and AJ Styles head to Raw.

Since then, WWE has continued the brand switches over the last three weeks, with Andrade, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, Jinder Mahal, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel showing up on opposing shows despite initially being placed elsewhere in the Shakeup.

This week, there was yet another development with the main roster when Vince McMahon introduced a ‘Wild Card Rule’, which means we could see a select few Superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live randomly appear on the other brand on future episodes.

With so many roster changes and more Superstars on the red and blue brands than ever before, it is easy to lose track of who has moved where and who is even assigned to Raw and SmackDown Live these days.

In this article, let’s take a look at five forgotten Superstars/teams who, according to WWE.com, are still officially members of either the Raw or SmackDown Live rosters.

#5 Jason Jordan (Raw)

From mid-2017 to early 2018, Jason Jordan portrayed an obliviously obnoxious 'good guy' who fans loved to hate.

However, during his short stint as a Raw Tag Team champion with Seth Rollins, it emerged that Kurt Angle’s storyline son was dealing with a neck injury that was far worse than initially feared.

As a result, WWE was forced to scrap plans to have Jordan face Angle at WrestleMania 34 and the former American Alpha member underwent neck surgery in February 2018.

Advertisement

Since then, Jordan has yet to return to WWE television, while he has recently been working behind the scenes as a producer and he has reportedly become a member of the creative team.

The fact that he remains a Raw Superstar on WWE’s website suggests that we could see him in a WWE ring again one day, but there has been no word over the last 15 months on when he could potentially return.

1 / 5 NEXT