5 Former WWE Champions who could miss WrestleMania 36

Jinder Mahal has been off television due to an injury

Among all the pay-per-views that take place every year, WrestleMania is the undisputed king of all of them. That makes the event a dream for every single Superstar, and most newcomers hope to get a chance to compete at a WrestleMania event, even if it’s during the pre-show.

Many celebrities have also shown their interest and appeared or competed at the Show of Shows due to the pull factor of the event that helps them earn even more fans.

With that in mind, several current Superstars are former Champions in the company but they are not currently in any storyline or in the run to get a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While things can always change at the last minute and so Superstars may find their way back in the mix, there are several reasons that are holding them back for now.

In this article, we will look at the 5 former Champions in WWE who are currently without any matches for WrestleMania 36 and could miss the show.

#5 Jinder Mahal

Does Mahal need a new gimmick?

Former WWE Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal was a Champion not too long before he went missing due to injury. Having last competed at the Super ShowDown in 2019, Mahal took a break from wrestling to get a surgery done on his knee and has been waiting on the shelf to get back into the ring.

We’ve recently seen Mahal show off his progress on social media since the surgery, and he seems to be up and ready to go, with his return to the ring imminent.

While Mahal was drafted to RAW during his absence, it seems like the former WWE Champion will not find a way to get back to the ring before WrestleMania. Even if he does return to the ring, it will be unlikely that WWE will book him in a big feud right before the event and allow him to throw a few punches at The Show of Shows.

Falling to the mid-card hasn’t helped the Modern Day Maharaja, and we could see him return to the ring soon after WrestleMania is done and dusted.

