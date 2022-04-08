5 Former NXT Champions in AEW

NXT is an integral part of WWE's weekly programming. Some of the industry's top stars are on the brand, proving themselves every week.

The former black-and-gold brand has always had a more wrestling-focused approach than RAW and SmackDown. As such, it was picked by WWE to go up against All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in the recent Wednesday Night Wars.

Although the competition was close initially, AEW pulled away and eventually triumphed after a few weeks. The ratings were also in Tony Khan's favor, forcing WWE to move its show to a different day of the week altogether.

It is common knowledge that much of AEW's roster consists of former WWE Superstars who jumped ship. Ironically, some of them were former NXT Champions and were the face of the brand at some point in its history.

In that regard, here are five former NXT Champions who are currently in AEW.

#5. On our list of former NXT Superstars who are on AEW now: Neville / PAC

Neville was one of Black and Yellow's best top champions

Neville was one of the most successful NXT Champions during his time with the brand. His title reign endeared him to the WWE Universe and established him as one of the most beloved stars in the promotion.

Neville won the title from Bo Dallas in a ladder match and defended it against multiple top superstars throughout his 287-day reign. His promotion to the main roster followed swiftly, with The Englishman becoming a two-time Cruiserweight Champion before his exit from WWE.

Under the name PAC, The Man that Gravity Forgot joined AEW. Fans have credited his grit and daredevil style for making him stand out from the star-studded AEW roster.

#4. Aleister Black / Malakai Black

Aleister Black had one of the best runs in the history of WWE's developmental brand, with the highlight being his NXT Championship win. Having run roughshod over the entire roster, he defeated Andrade 'Cien' Almas to win the title.

Black lost the championship to Tommaso Ciampa after 108 days due to Johnny Gargano's interference. After beating the latter and winning the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Black wrestled on the main roster for two years before being released and joining AEW.

The Dutchman got off to a flying start in his new home by defeating Cody Rhodes twice. Under the name Malakai Black, he currently leads a faction called 'House of Black,' which is slowly shaping into a must-watch stable.

#3. Andrade 'Cien' Almas / Andrade El Idolo

The Mexican was one of NXT's top champions

Andrade 'Cien' Almas was one of NXT's cornerstones. He also reigned over the brand as its top champion, having won the title from Drew McIntyre in 2017.

Almas defended his title in two fantastic matches against Johnny Gargano before dropping it to Aleister Black. Shortly afterward, he joined the main roster and became the United States Champion. However, he requested his release from WWE in 2021, which the company granted.

The Mexican joined AEW soon after and established himself as one of the best in the company. Fans hope to see him winning a title very soon.

#2. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe became somewhat synonymous with WWE's Black & Yellow brand. He is the first person to become NXT Champion twice and then thrice. His time on the show helped it put on the map as much as anything else.

Joe has defeated the likes of Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Karrion Kross to become NXT Champion. In addition to his championship exploits, he is a former two-time United States Champion and the inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner.

WWE shockingly released The Samoan Submission Machine at the beginning of 2022. He subsequently returned to the AEW-owned Ring of Honor promotion and defeated Max Caster in his AEW debut. Acquiring Joe may be the company's signing apart from CM Punk.

#1. Adam Cole

Cole has been at the top of every promotion he has been a part of

Adam Cole (BAY-BAY!) is one of the best wrestlers on the planet. Among his many accomplishments is an NXT Championship reign, which was also the longest in the brand's history.

Cole reigned supreme with the title for 403 days before losing it to Keith Lee. In addition to his status as leader of The Undisputed Era, the title reign meant he was well and truly the face of the show.

After leaving WWE due to the expiration of his contract, The Panama City Playboy joined AEW. He quickly established himself as an elite (pun intended) superstar in the promotion. Although he lost to AEW World Champion Adam Page, fans believe it will only be a matter of time before Bay Bay becomes the top champion.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy