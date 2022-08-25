5 former Superstars who could follow Johnny Gargano back to WWE

The WWE Universe was taken by surprise once again as Johnny Gargano returned on Monday Night RAW.

Johnny Wrestling choose not to renew his contract last December. He, and his wife, Candice LeRae, took a break from professional wrestling to give birth to a child and raise a family.

If the last month has been any indication, this is a feel-out process because Triple H, with complete creative control, is looking to bolster the roster.

Before Gargano, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, IYO SKY, and many more re-emerged from oblivion under Hunter's regime.

With so many former superstars back, the door is open for other recently departed stars to return to the world's top wrestling promotion.

The name of Bray Wyatt immediately springs to mind, but this list explores 5 other former stars who could follow Johnny Gargano back to WWE.

#5 Following her husband's return, Candice LeRae may return to WWE

Ever wondered what the first picture @JohnnyGargano and I took together is?! Find out in our episode of What the Hell's on Your Cell? presented by @CricketNation

Speaking of Johnny Gargano, it is virtually impossible to discount the absence of his wife, Candice LeRae. The former NXT Champion returned on the latest edition of RAW, but LeRae was nowhere to be seen.

Like her husband, LeRae chose not to renew her contract in May 2021 because she was on maternity leave. Now that the couple have raised a family and the former NXT Champion has returned, it may be time for Candice LeRae to lace up the boots and fight it out with the top women on the main roster.

During her NXT stint, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion proved to be a credible star worthy of fighting the cream of the crop. With Gargano on the main roster, the couple could be unstoppable together.

#4 and #3. Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) deserves another run in WWE.

Remember "The Fashion Files" on SmackDown in the summer of 2017? Those short taped segments were a consistent feature and highlight of the blue brand when fan interest was minimal.

Breezango, the extremely talented duo of Tyler Breeze and Fandango, had enormous potential, but a lack of commitment and haphazard booking prevented them from reaching the top of the tag-team division.

After a failed run, they were sent to NXT, where they finally won the tag-team championship. Soon after losing the titles, they fell down the pecking order, and the duo was unceremoniously released in June 2021 owing to budget cuts.

The Fashion Police had limitless potential; they were given very few opportunities on the main roster. With quite some gas left in the tank and a solid commitment to wrestling, both men deserve another run in WWE to re-write history.

#2 Tegan Nox never competed on the main roster

Tegan Nox is passionate and talented.

Tegan Nox was among the most promising stars in the 2017 Mae Young Classic. Nox even made it to the quarter-finals, where she put on a fantastic performance against Rhea Ripley.

Following the Mae Young Classic, the Welsh superstar debuted on NXT in 2019 and competed on the brand for two years. She wowed the fans again and formed a tag team with Shotz.

However, Nox's career was marred with back-to-back injuries, which kept her on the shelf for quite a long time.

She was eventually called up to the main roster in late 2021 as part of the annual WWE Draft. Nox was drafted to RAW, while Shotzi was sent to SmackDown.

However, she never competed on the red brand as she was released in November 2021, which was a massive let-down.

#1 John Morrison should retire in WWE

Perhaps the biggest name on this list, John Morrison, was unceremoniously released last November. Johnny Drip-Drip returned to WWE in January 2020 to live up to his true potential, but his run was far from memorable.

Once pegged to become a top star, Morrison, along with The Miz, was used as a stepping stone for newer talent like Damian Priest and Riddle. Eventually, the A-Lister turned on his best friend, but WWE never followed up on that angle.

The betrayal provided the spark Johnny Drip-Drip needed to get his career back on track, but WWE didn't capitalize and released him months later.

Even at 42, Morrison is exceptionally agile. He also has undeniable charisma and two decades of experience.

Given his accomplishments in and outside the ring, he needs a proper farewell run. With the way things ended with The Miz, Morrison also has unfinished business.

