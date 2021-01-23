Top 5 Former Superstars who had heat with WWE after they got released

WWE continues to grow, as the company currently has more employees than it ever has before. This means that there are some stars who are underutilized and then released from the company without being able to show what they can achieve.

This isn't always the case, but when stars are stuck in endless storylines it often takes its toll and leads to problems when their careers come to an end. In recent years, it appears that many former WWE stars have opted to air their grievances with the company following their release and put an interesting amount of heat on themselves.

Whilst several of these stars have made it clear that they don't want to make a return to WWE and are happy to burn their bridges, others have changed their minds over the years and as WWE has transitioned, they have decided to lace up their boots once again.

#5. Neville was released from WWE back in 2018

This ATROCITY is not on the NEVILLE LEVEL.



THE KING deserves better. @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/fMcwUnldoW — BASTARD (@BASTARDPAC) September 29, 2017

Neville is a former Cruiserweight and NXT Champion in WWE, but his career with the company came to an end after the British star walked out of an episode of RAW back in 2017 and refused to make his return, opting instead to sit out his contract.

After more than a year of refusing to return and being in breach of contract, Neville was reported to be no longer under contract with the company. Following his release, Neville told WrestlingInc that his booking was the reason that he left the company before going on to return to the independent circuit.

“It wasn’t really Enzo why I left, I don’t hate the lad he was just annoying backstage, and putting the title on him was bad, especially beating me, I was worth more than being jobbed out to jobbers, that’s why I left.”

The star who is now known as PAC in AEW decided to keep much of his issues with the company close to his chest and claimed that he would be "sued four times over" if he revealed any more information.

Neville has been released from his WWE contract. Real shame it couldn’t work out but he will THRIVE away from Vince and co. pic.twitter.com/35opIS8yrK — Project Dits (@ProjectDITS) August 25, 2018

Given the way that Neville made his exit and the fact that he is now one of AEW's hottest prospects means that WWE wouldn't be interested in bringing Neville back anytime soon. The former Champion wasn't used to his full potential in his time in WWE and decided to take matters into his own hands.