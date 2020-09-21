5 Former Superstars who want to return to WWE

The shelf life of a WWE Superstar isn't a long one. Many stars are lucky enough to remain with the company for more than a decade, while others are only able to make an impact fo a handful of years.

Once Superstars are released from the company or opt to retire from the business, they then find it hard to be able to continue without wrestling in their lives.

Of course, many stars have come through the company in the past and have been able to continue their careers outside of WWE. However, there are others who are still looking for a way to make their return.

Here are just five Superstars who have recently made it public knowledge that they would like to return to WWE.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Lita is a former four-time WWE Champion and someone who has inspired many women to pursue a career in the business. Despite retiring back in 2006, Lita has made several returns to WWE and could be looking to return one more time.

While speaking to Corey Graves on WWE's After The Bell podcast back in July, the Hall of Famer revealed that she would be open to a WWE return if the company came calling.

“I’m down. I can’t say that if I was never in the ring again that something is missing from me, but I think that it would be a fun opportunity and a good short-term goal, and just something to add to the resume. But you guys don’t need me, like, everybody is doing awesome there. So I can get by just watching how great everybody’s doing. But if the stars aligned, I could be down.”

Lita has made a lot of history in WWE over the years and a return would open the door to a number of dream matches for the current Women's Division.