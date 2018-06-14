5 former superstars the WWE should bring back

These guys need to come home and take care of some unfinished business.

J. Carpenter SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 19:36 IST

Hogan and Triple H at the Andre premier.

In 2016 WWE released a rather large group of WWE Superstars for reasons ranging from failed negotiations, toxic business relationships, talent unhappy with their respective creative process and so on.

With that said, there are several superstars released on an annual basis. That day has become infamously known as "Black Friday".

Over time, some of those who were released have since returned to the company. Meanwhile, others have moved on to have success elsewhere, perhaps with another wrestling promotions.

When you look back at all of those who have parted ways, who are some former WWE superstars that you would like to see return? Who are some you never want to see again? In this column, we take a look at 5 former superstars who deserve the opportunity to come back and finish what they may have started.

#5 Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is still on good terms with Vince!

She was drop-dead gorgeous, she was incredibly strong, she was an exceptional worker and the fans loved her. So why on earth did WWE ever get rid of Kaitlyn to begin with? Well, to be fair, they didn't.

In fact it was Kaitlyn herself who left the business so that she could focus on her thriving clothing line. She also wanted to make time to help her then husband PJ Braun with his supplement company, Blackstone Labs. Unfortunately, Kaitlyn and PJ eventually split-up and ultimately got divorced in early 2017.

Since her divorce, Kaitlyn has had a sudden change of heart regarding her retirement from wrestling. Now with her newly found free-time, Kaitlyn is able to consider more activities, one is getting back into the ring.

When she left WWE in 2014, Kaitlyn left on good terms and was apparently told that the door was always open for her, if she desired to return. Kaitlyn has recently started working for an independent promotion in South Florida called Coastal Championship Wrestling.

It would only make sense now that she start taking a look at coming back home, to the place where she was once the WWE Divas Champion.