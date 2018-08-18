5 Former wrestlers who are still surprisingly working for WWE

Quite surprisingly, many former wrestlers are still working for the WWE behind the scenes

Although the career length of an average wrestler is relatively short compared to many other professions, the WWE has since created a bustling work environment for some of the company's former talent in need of a job -- or quite simply, something productive to do.

Some of the positions WWE has to offer their semi-retired talent include trainers, writers, producers, brand ambassadors and road agents.

It definitely makes sense that Vince McMahon would try to keep some of his older performers around working for the company, as they all have years of wrestling experience, as well as a very good understanding of the sports entertainment business -- these wrestlers possess more useful knowledge to WWE than the young guys with their degrees fresh out of college.

However, while many of these ex-WWE wrestlers do not appear on our screens very often, McMahon is always one for surprising his fans, hence why we have seen many special one-off appearances from former stars including The Boogeyman for instance.

While some of the wrestlers featured on this list are well-known backstage employees, there are also bound to be a few you had no idea are still associated with "World Wrestling Entertainment".

Most of the wrestlers featured on the list have not been seen on-screen by fans in quite some time -- a couple for more than a decade, and considering many of these performers have kept a low profile from fans (not attending many fan meet and greets or interacting on social media), it comes as a surprise that they are still working in WWE. With that out of the way, lets take a closer look at the following 5 former wrestlers who are surprisingly still working for WWE...

#5 Scotty 2 Hotty - WWE Performance Center Trainer

Scotty 2 Hotty is now one of the lead trainers at the WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

Scotty 2 Hotty is best known for his time spent in WWE as one-third of the super popular "Too Cool" tag team alongside Rikishi and the late Brian Christopher aka "Grand Master Sexay" in the late 90s and early 2000s. Throughout his career in sports-entertainment, Scotty captured multiple championships including the WWE's Light Heavyweight Championship and Tag Team Championship.

While Scotty 2 Hotty would wrestle sporadically for the WWE in the mid 2000s (mainly dark matches), it wasn't until 2016 when Scotty would once again become a full-time WWE employee. As of '16, Scotty 2 Hotty has been working down in the Performance Center (Orlando Florida) where he continues to work as a trainer.

