5 former championship-winning WWE tag teams that could technically still reunite

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST

WWE Champions A.J. Styles and Carmella promoting an upcoming event in Australia

Between Raw, SmackDown and NXT, WWE has tremendous roster depth. In other words, there are lots of WWE Superstars under contract at any given time, and more of the current roster than not has been signed to the WWE for more than five years.

When a talent has been around the company for five years, odds are that they have held some sort of championship within their WWE run, no matter how prone they are to be working in enhancement or lower-card matches.

As both Raw and SmackDown have tag team championship title-holders, and that particular title is more likely to change hands than that of singles titles, there are a lot of former championship-holding tag teams that you may not recall. But more importantly, a lot of these former tag champs are still on the active WWE roster and can technically be reunited should there be a need for some nostalgia.

In turn, below are five former WWE tag teams comprised of tag champs that are capable of some sort of reunion should WWE's creative team ever call for such to happen.

#1 Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Zack Ryder and other WWE Superstars in Paris

Formerly known as "The Edgeheads", Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were introduced to the main roster of the WWE in a big way as Edge's henchmen. The two quickly won tag team titles as heels, holding onto such for a few months in 2007. Interesting, Ryder and Hawkins had won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship titles as babyfaces while working within WWE developmental.

As of June 2018, Ryder and Hawkins are both on the main roster on very different paths. Ryder is a fan favorite, having had short runs as a US Champion and an Intercontinental Champion in recent years. However, he is currently without a storyline.

Hawkins is presently known for his record-breaking losing streak, also not involved in a particular angle. The two were recently reunited on-camera when Edge returned for a Raw appearance for some WWE content produced for YouTube, so this is one reunion that should not seem too far-fetched for the future.