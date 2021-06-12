5 Former WWE Superstars who changed their look after getting released 

WWE Superstars often become iconic and have images that are recognizable all over the world. When the decision is then made by the company's higher-ups to cull several members of their roster due to budget cuts or even following a worldwide lockdown, there is usually a knee-jerk reaction.

Several stars have noted in the past that any image changes have to be run by WWE in advance. Even Eva Marie was almost in hot water when she first joined the company and dyed her hair red, this was seen on an episode of Total Divas so it's unclear how close to reality this is.

In recent years, many former WWE stars have reacted to their release by changing their look quite dramatically. The following list looks at just five examples of former stars who have announced their fresh start with a new look.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was released from WWE last week in what was easily one of the biggest shocks of the year. The Monster Among Men was recently part of the main championship feud on Monday Night RAW and is a former Universal Champion.

Strowman appeared to have a fruitful future in WWE ahead of his release alongside the likes of Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett and Ruby Riott. Whilst the former star now has to sit out a 90-day no-compete clause, it appears that he's already preparing himself for the next chapter in his life.

Strowman recently updated his Instagram account to show that he had cut off his iconic beard for the first time in more than a decade. Strowman was only part of WWE for around eight years and in that time he had allowed his beard to grow and become an integral part of his character.

"Since I figured the cats out the bag already. I cut my beard for the first time in a decade and while I’m still adjusting to it I ain’t mad at it!!!!!"

As of writing, it's unclear what the future holds for the former Wyatt Family member but despite comments made earlier in his career, Strowman does intend to wrestle again.

