5 Former WWE Superstars who changed up their look in 2021

Change is often seen as a good thing in wrestling, which is why so many WWE Superstars are rebranded and repackaged throughout their careers.

WWE often chooses to repackage talent, whilst others choose to update their look on their own. The past year has been filled with releases and there are several former WWE Superstars who've opted to mark their exit with a new look.

Some have shaved their heads, beards and even recolored their hair, in an effort to show that 2021 marks a new chapter in their lives.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who have decided to change up their look over the past 12 months.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Lana

Lana was part of WWE for more than seven years before she was released from the company due to budget cuts earlier this year.

She was part of a team with Naomi at the time of her release. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has since been moved over to the blue brand in her absence.

Lana was expected to follow her husband Miro over to AEW after sitting out her 90-day non-compete clause but that hasn't been the case. Instead, she has looked to reignite her acting career, and changing up her look was a big part of it.

The former WWE Superstar was known for her flowing blonde locks throughout her time in the company. But The Ravishing Russian took to Instagram earlier this year to show off her new look.

Lana has opted to dye her hair much darker and is currently working on a new film. The fans are questioning whether she will return to the wrestling business in the future.

Her husband, who was known as Rusev in WWE, has made a name for himself in AEW using the ring name Miro.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B