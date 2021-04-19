5 Former WWE Superstars who have been fired twice

WWE's annual budget cuts took place last week and saw the release of several main roster talents, including Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay, who were seen as huge shocks.

There were eight other stars on the list, including: Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Tucker, and Mickie James as WWE looked to have their annual clear-out following WrestleMania.

This talent cut happened on exactly the same day as last year's COVID-19 related cuts but saw fewer superstars handed their release.

The annual budget cuts have meant that many WWE stars who were brought back in recent years have been released once again, leaving several former WWE stars with the unwanted fact that they have been fired by the company more than once.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who have been fired by WWE on more than one occasion.

#5. Former Six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

Mickie James was released from WWE alongside several other superstars this past week, which means that she now joins a list of former WWE talent who have been fired twice.

James initially made her WWE debut back in 2005 and stepped into a feud with Trish Stratus. The feud culminated at WrestleMania 22 when James was able to win the WWE Women's Championship.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Billie Kay and Mickie James.



We wish Billie and Mickie the best in all of their future endeavors.https://t.co/59Ea2hXLZt — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Trish Stratus went on to retire later that year and James went on to become one of the faces of the Women's Division. Sadly, after becoming a six-time Women's Champion, the Virginia native fell out of favor with WWE and was later released by the company on April 22nd, 2010.

James' release was as a result of budget cuts alongside the likes of Shelton Benjamin, Katie Lea Burchill, and Jimmy Wang Yang.

The veteran later went on to wrestle for IMPACT before returning to WWE to take on Asuka at NXT Takeover: Toronto in 2016. James later signed a contract with WWE in 2017 and made her return to the main roster women's civision.

There were rumors that the former WWE Women's Champion's contract expired last year since James hasn't wrestled regularly on WWE TV throughout 2020 and her last WWE match came back at the Royal Rumble in January.

