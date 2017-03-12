5 former WWE Superstars from the Attitude Era: Where are they now?

Catching up with 5 Superstars from the Attitude Era.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 12 Mar 2017, 09:38 IST

Keibler has found mainstream success after leaving WWE.

When wrestlers leave a wrestling promotion, questions often arise: Why did they leave? Was there something wrong? Who is to blame for their departure? While speculation can often run rampant, when a wrestler leaves a wrestling promotion there could be any number of different reasons why. Of course, these questions don't pop up if there is a known injury causing a fan favourite to call it a career.

Men and women that have been in WWE will see their careers reach the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. They will spill blood, break bones and tear ligaments all for the love of what they do.

However, when the door closes on their time in WWE, what exactly happens next? For a number of former WWE superstars, sadly things aren't always positive. In other cases, their post-WWE lives are positive as they flourish in different promotions, countries and even completely different professions. Simply because their time in WWE has ended doesn't mean their life ends too. Here are five examples of former WWE superstars from the Attitude Era.

#5 Val Venis

Morely has been very successful since leaving the WWE.

“Hello, Ladies”. These two words were synonymous with a particular wrestler during his tenure with WWE. While he may have changed roles, and even used his real name at times, Val Venis is the character that fans of the Attitude Era will fondly remember. After leaving WWE in 2009, Sean Morley (his real name) competed in a number of different areas.

He worked in Japan as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling and even worked alongside Hulk Hogan during Hogan's tour of Australia called Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania: Let the Battle Begin. In 2010, Morley briefly appeared with TNA, however, he had to quit due to a scheduling conflict; he intended to compete for CMLL in Mexico at the same time, but couldn't meet both commitments.

Those following Morley today will know that he has become an advocate for medicinal marijuana. While being referred to as Kaptain Kannabis, Morley's fight to legalise marijuana is reflected as part of his business, Health for Life, which operates a dispensary in Arizona. Outside wrestling, Morley has made an effort to provide improved health and well-being to those in Arizona.