5 Former WWE Superstars who are now considered free agents 

WWE has released a number of superstars over the past few years. While many of the biggest names in the company have moved on to other promotions since their release, others have decided to take a break from the business.

Interestingly, several names including Ruby Riott, Adam Cole, Daniel Bryan, William Regal, Keith Lee, and Jeff Hardy have made the move over to AEW. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Zack Ryder, and Heath Slater amongst others have made their way over to IMPACT.

Braun Strowman and EC3 are currently pushing their own promotion called CYN (Control Your Narrative), which appears to be a huge hit with wrestling fans.

Whilst there are many places for WWE Superstars to continue to ply their trade, there are still a number of names who are considered to be free agents.

#5. Bo Dallas is yet to return to the ring following his release

WWE @WWE



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors.



ms.spr.ly/6017VjqtU WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6017VjqtU https://t.co/gSSxc2JHFf

Bo Dallas was released from WWE back in 2021, after more than two years of inactivity. The former NXT Champion was last seen on WWE TV in 2019 when he was part of a team with Curtis Axel. Surprisingly, despite his partner being released in April 2020, Dallas was retained by the company for another year but wasn't used.

Whilst still working for WWE, Dallas made plans for a career following his release and it was revealed that he and fellow star Liv Morgan had started a family real estate business whilst also working on a farm.

It was revealed by The Wrestling Observer back in 2021 that Dallas had begun making plans alongside Morgan after not being used by the company for a number of months.

"He’s still getting paid and has a farm living with Morgan and they’ve started a family real estate business and studying that to prepare for life after wrestling." said Meltzer.

Dallas was released in April 2021 but hasn't made any plans to return to the business over the past year.

#4. Nia Jax has made it clear that she is taking a break from wrestling

Nia Jax updates fans on her future plans

Nia Jax was a surprising name that was part of WWE's budget cuts in November 2021. The former Women's Champion was on hiatus from the company at the time of her release and has since spoken openly about how she was struggling mentally when the company announced her departure.

Despite being a member of the famous Anoa'i family, Jax has made it clear that she doesn't want to return to the wrestling business following her departure. When asked by fans about her future plans, Jax noted that she is looking to start a business whilst also working on her farm.

Jax's 90-day non-compete clause came to a close earlier this year, which means that the former champion is now considered a free agent.

#3. Cesaro departed WWE earlier this year

Cesaro surprisingly allowed his WWE contract to expire earlier this year and he is now yet to decide on his next move. PWinsider revealed that Cesaro's deal was up, which meant that he didn't have to sit out a non-compete clause and like Adam Cole and Jon Moxley. The former champion would be available to join another promotion straightaway.

It appears that The Swiss Superman is currently taking a break from the business and giving himself some time before he decides on his next move. The likes of AEW and IMPACT would definitely be interested in signing the star since he proved several times during his WWE run that he is capable of being a main event caliber star.

#2. Velveteen Dream has deleted all of his social media accounts following WWE release

Velveteen Dream originally came to WWE through the 2015 edition of Tough Enough alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The star was later able to rise through NXT after developing the Velveteen Dream character, which led him to the NXT North American Championship.

Dream was wrapped up in controversy following the #SpeakingOut movement which meant that he was removed from WWE TV and later released from the company in May 2021. The star has since removed all of his social media accounts and hasn't re-appeared in the business in almost a year.

Dream is a talented superstar but at present it's unclear if he has plans to return to the business.

#1. Bray Wyatt is currently working on other projects outside of the ring

Bray Wyatt was one of the biggest stars in WWE at the time of his release, after battling Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. The former Universal Champion's release was seen as a cost-cutting measure and he has since shown no signs of wanting to return to the ring.

Despite Braun Strowman making it clear that he wants Wyatt to join him in CYN, Wyatt has been working on a new movie and doesn't appear to be making any decisions about his wrestling future at present.

Wyatt will be appearing at the upcoming WrestleCon event in Dallas as part of WrestleMania weekend, but this is the biggest move that Wyatt has made regarding the business since his release.

As with all other stars on this list, Wyatt has sat out his 90-day non-compete clause and is now considered a free agent.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh