5 former WWE superstars who are now social media influencers

As it stands right now, WWE has 11.6 million followers on Twitter and 25.1 million followers on Instagram. The world of social media is huge. Not just for WWE, but its superstars also.

For those who've left WWE, social media can be game-changing; especially with their stardom as they can become social media influencers. That being said, let's look at five former WWE superstars who have become social media influencers.

#5 The Bella Twins have become social media influencers

Nikki and Brie Bella had quite the run in WWE, which saw Nikki become a two-time Divas Champion. The twins first joined WWE in 2007, and the duo became two of the most influential performers of the modern era.

Not only did The Bella Twins raise their profile in the ring, but outside the ring too. They starred in reality shows Total Divas and Total Bella's showcasing their personal lives.

Brie made it clear that Total Divas shone a greater light on women's wrestling when she said the following:

"I think sometimes wrestling fans will feel different, but the thing is, Total Divas introduced women’s wrestling to the world. I think Total Divas really not only put women on the map, but it showcased how hard it was to be in-ring and out of the ring and balance being a wife, a girlfriend, and someone just trying to figure out their lives and I think people really connected to that and I think people thought, ‘Wow these women work just as hard as the men, but when I tune into WWE television I’m watching them do two-minute matches or a five-minute match'." Brie Bella said (h/t Digital Spy)

Since leaving WWE in 2019, the twins have found success on social media, with 3.5 million followers on Twitter and 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube as a duo. They also boast 18.1 million followers collectively on Instagram with separate profiles.

More recently, The Bella Twins have been receiving advertising deals through their social media accounts. They have also been promoting their beauty brand, Nicole and Brizee.

It is fair to say the twins have influence over their followers and a loyal fanbase. They've built their brand exceptionally well on social media, and continue to raise the bar seeking out fresh opportunities.

