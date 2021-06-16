5 Former WWE Superstars who now work regular jobs 

There are only a handful of wrestlers in the history of WWE who have been able to remain part of the company for more than two decades. This proves that the shelf life of current WWE stars isn't a lengthy one and wrestlers who are coming through the ranks at present need to have a plan B prepared for after their career comes to an end.

Whilst there are several stars who have gone on to have successful careers in the acting industry and others who have moved on to coaching roles in WWE's Performance Center, this isn't a path that every former star will follow.

The following list looks at just five former superstars who are now working regular jobs following their departure from WWE.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas was only recently released from WWE after almost nine years as part of the company. Dallas came through the ranks in NXT and is a former NXT Champion but following his promotion to the main roster his career seemed to hit a wall.

Dallas is a third-generation professional wrestler following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, and his father, Mike Rotunda, who was known as IRS.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Dallas is also the brother of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt but was still released from the company back in April alongside several other high-profile talent.

Dallas' last appearance on WWE programming came back in 2019 which could be why the former star had already begun planning for life after wrestling. Back in February, it was revealed that Dallas and fellow star Liv Morgan had started a real estate family business.

The two stars are also reportedly running a farm together whilst Morgan remains employed by WWE.

"In his case, because he hadn’t been used at all since late 2019, it was a huge surprise he wasn’t cut last year. As noted here, he’s been working in real estate and preparing for a life after wrestling because in his case you’d have to be blind not to see the handwriting on the wall."

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted that this was Dallas' backup plan after almost two years of inactivity on WWE TV.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush