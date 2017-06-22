5 Former WWE Superstars over 50 who could have one more match

These legends still have a little gas in the tank!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 12:49 IST

Could it be?

If you take a look at the current WWE roster, it’s obvious that the landscape of the industry is shifting drastically to the stars of a much younger demographic. It seems that every year, WWE signs a new crop of young up-and-coming stars from the independent ranks.

While that is a really a good thing, there are still some of the more seasoned veterans who have some fuel left in their tank.

If you were to take a weekend trip to your nearest independent promotions show, chances are you would see one or more of the former greats of the older eras of wrestling. Guys like Scott Steiner, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and Jake the Snake Roberts are just a few vets you can see working an indie show near you on any given weekend.

In fact, Nikolai Volkoff will turn 70 years old this year, and he still keeps a full schedule on the indie circuit. These legends still have a desire to be a part of the business, however big or small their contribution may be.

With this in mind, there are a few legends out there who could potentially come back to the WWE and give the fans one last match. Let's take a look at 5 of those former WWE Superstars over 50 years old who could come back for one final match.

#5 Sycho Sid: 56 years old

Sid has maintained a great physique for his age!

Our first pick on this list is someone who you probably would have never thought of. Sid Vicious, or “Sycho Sid” as he was once known, will turn 57 on Independence Day. Despite his age, Sid is in incredibly great shape.

The West Memphis, Arkansas native has not missed a single day in the gym since his last major run, which was with WCW in 2000. Sid looks phenomenal and appears to have conquered Father Time, at least for now.

To this very day, Sid keeps a relatively full schedule, travelling all over the country, working for any independent promotion who calls on his services.

In 2012, WWE had Sycho Sid make an impromptu return during a special episode of Monday Night RAW. During this episode, Sid defeated Heath Slater as a part of the company's build towards the 1,000th episode of RAW.