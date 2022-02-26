5 former WWE Superstars who should have been world champion

In 2020 and 2021, WWE released many superstars due to budget cuts. While some were fired, others chose not to renew their contracts.

The list of released superstars consists of former world champions like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, and many more. It also entails stars underutilized by WWE.

Throughout the years, WWE has overlooked the potential of a few superstars. These underrated superstars were buried to put others over. The WWE Universe has always been vocal about WWE burying talented performers.

Superstars who've been treated like jobbers are talented pro-wrestlers with main event potential. WWE has dropped the ball on some who could've been successful world champions.

Here's a list of released WWE Superstars who should've been world champions:

#5. Aleister Black

Malakai Black, known as Aleister Black in WWE, had a captivating gimmick. He's currently signed to AEW after being released from WWE in June 2021.

The Dutch Destroyer was given a top-tier spot on the black-and-gold brand. He was the NXT Champion for 238 days! Unfortunately, Black's main roster run, which began in February 2019, was monotonous.

Black had a great supernatural gimmick full of potential. His aura was powerful. Black was meant to be a world champion, but WWE chose to release him. Currently, Malakai Black is rocking his House of Black gimmick in AEW.

