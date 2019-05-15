5 former WWE Superstars who are in way better shape today

Former Tag Champion Vladimir Kozlov is almost unrecognisable today after getting into better shape.

When you think of a WWE Superstar, what image comes into your mind? Perhaps a genetic beast like Brock Lesnar? Or a more lean, but still muscular star like Randy Orton or Cesaro?

Perhaps in recent years, fans have thought of smaller stars that have showcased incredible athletic ability, such as Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Adam Cole or Seth Rollins.

Whatever you think, you probably think of someone in incredible physical condition, which is a must in a dangerous profession like wrestling.

There are some Superstars though, that ended up in even better shape after leaving the company. Whether it be out of necessity, or just to benefit themselves, these Superstars showed the importance of fitness after your in-ring career is over.

Here are five former WWE Superstars who are in much better shape today.

#5 Scott Hall

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 after help from DDP.

As Razor Ramon, Scott Hall dominated over various Superstars in the World Wrestling Federation, repeatedly holding the Intercontinental Championship multiple times.

Behind the curtain though, Hall was dealing with substance abuse issues, which took their toll on his body. After leaving the company, Hall's self-destructive ways continued into WCW, and got worse after he retired from wrestling.

Fortunately, a saving grace came in the form of Diamond Dallas Page, who took the Bad Guy into his home for extensive rehabilitation. With help from the former WCW World Champion and his brand of Yoga, Hall has turned his life around, cleaning up his act and adding years back to his life.

Though he may not look the same specimen he was during his wrestling career, Scott Hall on the inside, is in much better condition today.

