5 former WWE superstars who look better now than in their prime

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 16:14 IST

Is there anything The Rock isn’t good at?

There is a trend that WWE superstars generally follow in their lives. They’re in top shape during their careers as professional wrestlers but then let themselves go upon retirement from the business.

It’s a natural thing where people feel the need to kick back, relax, and not work as hard on maintaining their physique after years of the same gruelling training schedules over and over again. They’ve definitely earned that break.

But, there are some who don’t quite go that way and instead strive to improve themselves upon leaving the wrestling business. Instead of growing old and fat after leaving the WWE, they dedicate themselves to maintaining and further improving their physical capabilities in order to lead the healthiest life possible and to look in great shape while doing it.

These are the men and women who don’t know the meaning of taking it easy and it has served them well in the years since they have left Vince McMahon’s company behind. So, without any further ado, here are 5 former WWE superstars who look better now than they did in their prime:

#1 The Rock

Today, Dwayne The Rock Johnson is one of the most recognisable names on the planet due to his incredible transition from wrestling to Hollywood. In fact, he is the highest-paid actor in the world.

A key part of this is that The Rock didn’t take things easy when he hung up his wrestling boots for a career in films. In fact, he decided to move forward and get in even better shape. Now, The Rock wasn’t exactly a slouch during his WWE days, remember.

But, this is nothing compared to what he looks like today. Having dedicated himself to improving his physical condition, The Rock was able to achieve eye-popping results and you can see the transformation above.

It’s easy to see why Dwayne Johnson is an inspiration for millions of people around the world today. The man does not know the meaning of quit and always strives to improve himself. Hats off to you, sir!