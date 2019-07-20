5 former WWE Superstars who shockingly now work regular jobs

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.06K // 20 Jul 2019, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Many former WWE stars have moved on to land regular jobs

Wrestling is a sport that has a shelf life, as there are only a certain amount of stars who can have careers with the longevity of Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan, which is why many are forced to look for employment elsewhere when their career in the spotlight comes to an end.

Over the past few years, there have been several former WWE stars who have been able to make a living for themselves outside of wrestling with Diamond Dallas Page even creating his own empire with DDP Yoga.

The transition from being seen as a celebrity and then moving back to a life with a 9-5 job must have been a struggle, but many of these stars seem to have managed to make the change look seamless.

#5. Paul Burchill

Paul Burchill portrayed a number of interesting gimmicks during his time in WWE

Paul Burchill was once Vince McMahon's project on WWE TV since The Chairman first watched Pirates of the Caribbean a few years ago and decided that the WWE Universe obviously loved pirates.

Burchill was then forced to dress up as a pirate and swing to the ring in the style of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow, as part of a gimmick that never really took off on SmackDown Live. The Gimmick was dropped after a while and Burchill went on to align himself with Katie Lea Burchill before he was released from WWE back in 2010.

Since his departure, the British star has returned to the United Kingdom and has been part of various promotions in recent years, but for now, it appears that he is done with wrestling and instead according to WWE's Where Are They Now, works as a full-time Firefighter. Burchill is also taking the time at the side of his busy schedule to study to be a paramedic.

1 / 5 NEXT