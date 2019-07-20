×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 former WWE Superstars who shockingly now work regular jobs 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.06K   //    20 Jul 2019, 23:42 IST

Many former WWE stars have moved on to land regular jobs
Many former WWE stars have moved on to land regular jobs

Wrestling is a sport that has a shelf life, as there are only a certain amount of stars who can have careers with the longevity of Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan, which is why many are forced to look for employment elsewhere when their career in the spotlight comes to an end.

Over the past few years, there have been several former WWE stars who have been able to make a living for themselves outside of wrestling with Diamond Dallas Page even creating his own empire with DDP Yoga.

The transition from being seen as a celebrity and then moving back to a life with a 9-5 job must have been a struggle, but many of these stars seem to have managed to make the change look seamless.

#5. Paul Burchill

Paul Burchill portrayed a number of interesting gimmicks during his time in WWE
Paul Burchill portrayed a number of interesting gimmicks during his time in WWE

Paul Burchill was once Vince McMahon's project on WWE TV since The Chairman first watched Pirates of the Caribbean a few years ago and decided that the WWE Universe obviously loved pirates.

Burchill was then forced to dress up as a pirate and swing to the ring in the style of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow, as part of a gimmick that never really took off on SmackDown Live. The Gimmick was dropped after a while and Burchill went on to align himself with Katie Lea Burchill before he was released from WWE back in 2010.

Since his departure, the British star has returned to the United Kingdom and has been part of various promotions in recent years, but for now, it appears that he is done with wrestling and instead according to WWE's Where Are They Now, works as a full-time Firefighter. Burchill is also taking the time at the side of his busy schedule to study to be a paramedic.




1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Layla Vickie Guerrero
Advertisement
5 WWE Superstars who did regular jobs after retirement
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Superstars who had unusual jobs before becoming professional wrestlers
RELATED STORY
5 Former TNA/NWA World Champions who are now chasing the 24/7 Title
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have surprising jobs outside the ring
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who revealed their funny side on air
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had unexpected jobs after leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE should avoid doing at Raw Reunion 
RELATED STORY
5 Most dangerous WWE Superstars in the men's division right now
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have new finishers in 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars Paul Heyman couldn't get over
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us