5 Former WWE Women who never wrestled a match for the company

The Women's Revolution has taken over WWE in recent years with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks becoming household names.

These women have inspired a whole host of new faces to lace up their wrestling boots and in turn, have guaranteed the future of women's wrestling. That being said, there are several women in history who were never able to set foot in the ring and show what they are capable of.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

The following list looks at just five former women who left the company without ever wrestling a match.

#5. Former superstar Sunny was never able to wrestle a match during her time in WWE

peterkidder @peterkidder Sunny with Legion of Doom Sunny with Legion of Doom https://t.co/LU5A8hTWnz

Sunny is widely considered to be the first-ever WWE Diva and the former star went on to inspire many of the current women to pursue a career in the business.

That being said, Sunny became recognizable as a manager and a valet for several of the company's biggest names, including Legion of Doom, Ron Simmons, and Bam Bam Bigelow.

Sunny was part of the company at a time when women were seen as "eye candy" for the male demographic of the WWE Universe, and in fairness to the former star, the women at that time were not expected to be able to wrestle.

This was a time when the Women's Championship was decided in Evening Gown, Bra and Panties and even Pudding Matches, and set the tone for what was to come in the company for years to come. Luckily, 2015 marked a change and the Women's Revolution brought an end to this treatment of women when the term Divas was eradicated from the company.

Sunny and Sable were the top Divas in the 90s, but whilst Sable entered the ring and was able to win the Women's Championship, Sunny was never given the chance.

Interestingly, Sunny is already a Hall of Famer and has been recognized for her managerial contributions to the company. Sable on the other hand still awaits her Hall of Fame induction.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh