5 funniest Goldberg botches in WWE

Goldberg recently returned to WWE to challenge Bobby Lashley to a match for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The former Universal Champion came up short when the match was prematurely ended by the referee, which led to Lashley attacking Goldberg's son. It is now expected to lead to a match between the WWE Champion and the Hall of Famer in Saudi Arabia next month.

Goldberg has traveled to the Middle East before, but the Hall of Famer, now deep into his 50s, has made a series of mistakes that have plagued his career.

The following list looks at five of the funniest botches that Goldberg has been part of in recent memory.

#5. Goldberg botches his own entrance at WWE Super ShowDown

Goldberg has been part of some strange botches throughout the course of his career. The Undertaker's dream match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in 2019 appeared to fail from the beginning.

This won't be the only time this match is mentioned as part of the list, but before Goldberg even made it out of the curtain he was able to botch his entrance.

The WWE Hall of Famer has famously always entered from the back of the arena whilst setting up for his famous entrance, the star banged his head against a door.

The impact from this not only cut Goldberg's head open but it was later revealed that it gave him a concussion which then led to much of the proceeding match going off-script.

Goldberg has made the same entrance for much of his career and there has never been a mishap on this scale, but he has cut his head on several occasions.

His match against The Undertaker has become one of the most talked-about WWE matches for all the wrong reasons but if Goldberg didn't suffer a concussion before the match then it could have been very different.

As previously noted, the wheels came off early on and led to both men almost being badly injured a number of times.

