5 funniest ring names in WWE history

Ring names are an essential part of a WWE gimmick. The Vince McMahon-led promotion is particularly fond of copyrighting the ring names of every on-screen talent on their roster, which won't be possible in most cases if the latter use their real name.

On the independent circuit and other promotions, there are fewer restrictions. However, professional wrestling has always been a wonderland featuring wrestlers portraying larger-than-life personas, and ring names have always been a widely used feature of gimmicks.

Certain WWE ring names enhance the gimmick of the ones using them. The Ultimate Warrior is a fantastic name, as is Hulk Hogan. However, certain WWE talents or alumni were not so lucky. Instead, they received bizarre and funny ring names.

Here is a list of five superstars who had the funniest ring names in WWE history.

#5 Former WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie

The Blue Meanie is an ECW and WWE star who wrestles to this day. He had an underwhelming run but should be credited for creating a relatively successful career with an odd gimmick and ring name.

The concept of The Blue Meanie comes from the animated film "The Yellow Submarine," where a character was named "His Blueness" Chief Blue Meanie. Regardless of the origin of the ring name, it is way too funny to be taken seriously when used in pro wrestling.

The Blue Meanie made the gimmick work by dying his hair and mustache blue. Moreover, this gimmick was far better than the Bluedust gimmick he occasionally used in ECW and WWE.

Edited by Angana Roy