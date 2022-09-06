5 funniest WWE botches of 2022 so far

Mistakes are often made in WWE. We’ve seen it happen during matches, promos, and even backstage segments. Botches have become a big part of the wrestling industry. Sometimes a botch can lead to serious results or can be downright hilarious.

WWE has had some classic botches over the years, like the time when the SummerSlam logo fell during a backstage segment with “Mean” Gene Okerlund, and he cursed. And who could forget Titus O’Neil literately “sliding” into the Greatest Royal Rumble match?

Today, we take a closer look at the five funniest WWE botches of 2022 so far.

#5 – Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Briefcase

Nice botch there from Theory, must have already lost his contract…

During a match against Bobby Lashley on Raw back in July, Austin Theory took a moment to pander to the WWE Universe, raising his Money in the Bank briefcase in the air. The case flew open suddenly, and there was no actual “contract” inside.

It was a funny botch for that reason alone, as no paperwork for a contract happened to be in there.

#4 – Rhea Ripley’s "Blinded" Vertical Suplex



At the WWE Elimination Chamber (2022) event in Saudi Arabia, there was a spot featuring Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The two were having a Delayed Vertical Suplex contest to see who could make the longest move. Belair had Liv Morgan hoisted in the air, while Ripley had Alexa Bliss.

However, Bliss’ skirt during the suplex kept falling over Ripley’s face. She pushed the skirt away from her face a couple of times before both women executed the move. Ripley’s facial expression afterwards was priceless.

#3 – Bobby Lashley’s Botched Pyro



“The Almighty” Bobby Lashley made his entrance at the Elimination Chamber (2022). Normally, when Lashley extends his arms out, we get a huge explosion of pyro behind him. Instead, he got a dud explosion that left the WWE Universe looking on in confusion and laughter.

Nonetheless, as a true professional, Lashley shrugged it off and stayed in character as he made his way down to ringside like nothing ever happened.

#2 – Braun Strowman’s Monstrous Trip

Jamie "Say Hello To The Bad Guy" Holmes🇺🇦 @JamiePrestigio1



Held onto the ropes to make it seem like he dodged Strowman



While it must have been embarrassing for Braun Strowman to botch upon his return (tripping instead of barrelling through Chad Gable), I like how Gable went with it

Held onto the ropes to make it seem like he dodged Strowman

#WWERAW

“The Monster Among Men” made his big return on this week's Monday Night Raw. Braun Strowman was in the middle of taking out everyone involved in the Fatal 4-Way tag match. As he was charging around the ring to steamroll Chad Gable, Strowman tripped and fell face first.

The hilarious part was that Gable “sold” the move to the best of his abilities, as Strowman got right up and continued to pounce on Otis through the barricade. Braun continued with the segment like nothing happened.

#1 – Ronda Rousey’s "WWE Women's SmackDown Champion" botch



“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey cut a promo on an episode of SmackDown leading into her WrestleMania 38 match against Charlotte Flair. Rousey made her point that she was going to take the title off Charlotte at the event but stumbled over her words and screwed up her lines.

She had meant to call herself the “SmackDown Women’s Champion”, but instead got her words crossed and said she was going to be the “Women’s SmackDown Champion”.

Rousey did her best to cover the botch by saying: “Why do we even say “women” anyway?” However, it was too late to save face at that point.

