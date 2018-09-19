Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Future NXT Tag Team Champions

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
738   //    19 Sep 2018, 07:36 IST

Image result for undisputed era nxt tag team champions
The Undisputed Era currently holds the NXT Tag Team Championships.

The NXT Tag Team Championships are currently being held by Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly of the Undisputed ERA.

The Undisputed Era has successfully defeated the likes of SAnitY, the Authors of Pain, Moustache Mountain, & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. However, they certainly won't be NXT Tag Team Champions forever.

#5: The Forgotten Sons

Image result for forgotten sons
This team recently arrived on NXT.

The 3-man stable of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, & Jaxson Ryker recently made their NXT debut by defeating the Street Profits. This team (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler in particular) needs more time to develop on NXT.

The Forgotten Sons will probably spend another 2 years in NXT at least, so it is definitely possible that they will hold the NXT Tag Team Titles at some point in their NXT career. However, it is unlikely that they will have a long reign and will probably put over a team of faces such as the Street Profits.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT War Machine Undisputed Era Oney Lorcan Wesley Blake
blake sexton
ANALYST
NXT- 5 Points to Note: 25 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Predicting who dethrones each current champion on NXT
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note: 13 June, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers in NXT who have a bright future on the main...
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note: 18 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New NXT Tag Team Champions crowned at WWE UK...
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (4th July, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 NXT performers of the week (29th of August)
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Stars who can win the WWE Championship in the future
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches for John Cena in NXT
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us