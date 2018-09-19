5 Future NXT Tag Team Champions

The Undisputed Era currently holds the NXT Tag Team Championships.

The Undisputed Era has successfully defeated the likes of SAnitY, the Authors of Pain, Moustache Mountain, & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. However, they certainly won't be NXT Tag Team Champions forever.

#5: The Forgotten Sons

This team recently arrived on NXT.

The 3-man stable of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, & Jaxson Ryker recently made their NXT debut by defeating the Street Profits. This team (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler in particular) needs more time to develop on NXT.

The Forgotten Sons will probably spend another 2 years in NXT at least, so it is definitely possible that they will hold the NXT Tag Team Titles at some point in their NXT career. However, it is unlikely that they will have a long reign and will probably put over a team of faces such as the Street Profits.

